Conyers, GA Jimmie Dee Cox Kemp, born May 1, 1937, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Luther O. Cox, Sr. and Norma King Cox died August 7, 2020. She was a devoted wife and mother. Jimmie was a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for over 25 years. She loved helping young people, especially the Rainbow Girls in Georgia. Initiated into the Order of the Eastern star October 6, 1959, in Texas, she was a Past Matron of Panthersville Chapter #408 and Grace Chapter #551. While living in assisted care in Conyers' Remington House, she was a member of the First Conyers First Baptist Church, XYZ Senior Group, and Grace SS Class, a well-known enthusiastic greeter at the Sunday services, and a volunteer at Rockdale Hospital. If she knew you, she gave you a hug and some little gift, and she never met a stranger. She was active in many ways with every organization in her area.

She is survived by her son Mark Kemp and his wife, Eileen, her son John Kemp, her brother, L. O. and his wife Tiny, three grandchildren, Amy Enriquez and her husband, Felix, Aubrey Kemp, and Alex Kemp, one great grandchild, Roux Enriquez, and many nephews and nieces.

A private Interment will be at Kelley Presbyterian Church in McDonough, Georgia. There will be a Memorial Service held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM for family and friends at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite charity or First Conyers First Baptist Church in her name.

Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.