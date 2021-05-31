Covington, GA Jimmy Grant Wilkerson, 86, of Covington, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough. He was born in McDonough to Walter P. and Georgia Cawthon Wilkerson. Jimmy was a loving husband of 66 years, father, granddaddy, and a friend to many. He enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. Jimmy loved going to church and volunteering for church activities and community outreach programs. He worked for Georgia Power for more than 35 years and was an active member of the Georgia Power Ambassadors. Jimmy was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Donald Wilkerson, and siblings, Jay, Dorsey "Dutch", LaFaton, Pebble and Jeanette.
His survivors include his loving wife Mary Seabolt Wilkerson; son and daughter-in-law, David and Dawn Wilkerson, daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Dwayne Morgan; 3 grandsons, 13 great grandchildren; brother in law HC Seabolt, numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members; along with dear friend and caregiver, Michelle Connell. www.willinghelpersclinic.com/how-to-help.
