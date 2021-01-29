Conyers, GA Joan Foster Marchman, age 92, entered into glory to be with the Lord on January 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Charles Marchman. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Wesley Marchman (Elizabeth); daughter, Anita Marchman; brother and sister-in-law, Leon Foster (Joyce); 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family request is that a donation be made to, Conyers Presbyterian Church, 911 N. Main Street NW, Conyers, GA 20012 or Reformed University Fellowship at University of Oklahoma through the following website: . Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

