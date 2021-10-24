Joan Louise House Eleazer

Conyers, GA Joan Louise Eleazer, age 88 of Conyers, died Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Theodore Eleazer; parents, Egbert Elmore and Marcia Ruth House; grandson, David Brandon Simpson. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Jacqueline and Guy Smith, Patricia and Richard Simpson, Cynthia and Ted Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, William Theodore and Sue Eleazer, Jr, Thomas Eugene and Tracy Eleazer; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Joan loved her family and enjoyed taking care of them. She was an avid quilter and loved playing the organ. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11 AM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 2533 Stanton Rd SE, Conyers, GA 30094 with Rev. Dr. Sheila Crowe-Hinchee officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church - Building Fund, 2533 Stanton Rd SE, Conyers, GA 30094. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
