Conyers, GA Joan Poole Mahan, age 77 of Lithonia, departed this life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Mahan, and her parents, Thomas and Alice Poole of Lithonia. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Kirk and Lynn Mahan of Conyers; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Brad Dunn of Conyers; grandchildren, Tyler and Jessie Mahan of Roswell, Ross Mahan of Conyers, and Kayleigh, Nicolas and Emma Dunn of Florence, Alabama; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jackie and Thomas McWilliams of Winder, and Judy and Horace Dobbs of Rutledge; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and June Poole of Jasper; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Terry and Kathryn Bishop of Lawrenceville, and Doug and Carolyn Garner of Covington; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. Joan was born in Chamblee, grew up in Lithonia, and graduated with Lithonia High School's Class of 1961. She was a long-time member and Bible school teacher at the Conyers Church of Christ. She retired as a school secretary from Dekalb County's Gresham Park Elementary School in 2010. She was previously a library assistant at Kelley Lake Elementary School and a bookkeeper with Sears, Roebuck & Company. Joan enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, attending Ladies' Bible Class, shopping for sales, finding good buffets, and watching the Hallmark Channel. She was a kind, sweet woman who was always eager to put others ahead of herself. A visitation will be held with family from 3-6 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Henry Funeral Home in Lithonia. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, July 12, 2021 in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home with Jeff Johnson officiating. The interment will follow at Turner Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
