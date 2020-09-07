Conyers, GA Joel Echols Burns, age 93 of Conyers, died Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Burns and Mary 'Annice' Burns; sister, Olive Larue Burns Turner; brother, John Frank Burns, Sr.; wife, Rebecca Ann 'Becky' White. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joel D. and Gloria Burns; son, Darrell E. Burns; several grandchildren and one great- granddaughter. Born in Conyers, Ga, March 9, 1927 at home, he was the son of John and Mary 'Annice' Burns. He was married to the love of his life, Becky, for 66 wonderful years and had 2 boys during that time. Joel was a member of Conyers First United Methodist Church for over 30 years and 6 other United Methodist Churches in Georgia and Virginia. He was very active in the church; Adult Sunday School teacher, Lay Witness Mission Leader, and other various official positions. He was a faithful member of Panthersville Masonic Lodge and Yaarab Shrine for over 60 years. Joel served as a member of Rockdale Kiwanis Club for over 30 years, Georgia District of Kiwanis and Kiwanis International. Past President Rockdale Kiwanis, Distinguished Past Lieutenant Governor and Chairman of a number of committees of the Georgia District of Kiwanis. He served as a member and Vice President of Georgia Kiwanis Memorial Foundation and was awarded Kiwanis Life and plaque. Nominated in 1980 by Interstate Commerce Commission, Darius W. Gaskins, Jr., Chairman, for the newly Created Federal Presidential Senior Executive Service's Rank Award Program, the highest Civil Service Award for Meritorious Executive Service. Following his retirement from the ICC, he was a Real Estate salesman and broker in the Conyers, Ga., area. Joel served in the U.S. Naval Reserve during WWII, being discharged as a Yeoman, Third Class- U.S. Naval Air Stations, Norman, OK., Dallas, TX., and Atlanta, GA. Private graveside services will be held at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- An Oregon family ran out of gas while trying to flee from a wildfire
- The Oscars make inclusion a requirement for best picture consideration beginning in 2024
- Rookie Sixto Sanchez pitches Marlins to shutout win over slumping Braves
- Billy Donovan departs Oklahoma City Thunder after five seasons as head coach
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother facing felony fleeing charge said she was too scared to stop
- Liberty Middle School teacher resigns after being arrested on child molestation, pornography charges
- Georgia Department of Natural Resources Capt. Stan Elrod struck and killed by drunk driver while jogging
- Window tint violation leads to drug and weapon charges against driver
- Alabama murder suspect arrested in Rockdale County
- Conyers opts for face mask resolution rather than ordinance
- Mom of six wins Inspiring Mothers of Georgia Award
- Suspected burglar found sorting through tools in shed behind church
- Banks & Shane Drive-In Concert set for Sept. 11
- Driver stopped for alleged DUI facing multiple drug charges
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Business Newsletter
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Local Weather
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Newton Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Newton Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Rockdale and Newton Eats
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Rockdale Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Rockdale Sports Newsletter
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.