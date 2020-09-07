Conyers, GA Joel Echols Burns, age 93 of Conyers, died Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Burns and Mary 'Annice' Burns; sister, Olive Larue Burns Turner; brother, John Frank Burns, Sr.; wife, Rebecca Ann 'Becky' White. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joel D. and Gloria Burns; son, Darrell E. Burns; several grandchildren and one great- granddaughter. Born in Conyers, Ga, March 9, 1927 at home, he was the son of John and Mary 'Annice' Burns. He was married to the love of his life, Becky, for 66 wonderful years and had 2 boys during that time. Joel was a member of Conyers First United Methodist Church for over 30 years and 6 other United Methodist Churches in Georgia and Virginia. He was very active in the church; Adult Sunday School teacher, Lay Witness Mission Leader, and other various official positions. He was a faithful member of Panthersville Masonic Lodge and Yaarab Shrine for over 60 years. Joel served as a member of Rockdale Kiwanis Club for over 30 years, Georgia District of Kiwanis and Kiwanis International. Past President Rockdale Kiwanis, Distinguished Past Lieutenant Governor and Chairman of a number of committees of the Georgia District of Kiwanis. He served as a member and Vice President of Georgia Kiwanis Memorial Foundation and was awarded Kiwanis Life and plaque. Nominated in 1980 by Interstate Commerce Commission, Darius W. Gaskins, Jr., Chairman, for the newly Created Federal Presidential Senior Executive Service's Rank Award Program, the highest Civil Service Award for Meritorious Executive Service. Following his retirement from the ICC, he was a Real Estate salesman and broker in the Conyers, Ga., area. Joel served in the U.S. Naval Reserve during WWII, being discharged as a Yeoman, Third Class- U.S. Naval Air Stations, Norman, OK., Dallas, TX., and Atlanta, GA. Private graveside services will be held at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

