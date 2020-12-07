Conyers, GA John Brooke Bittinger, Jr. passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marjorie Sandidge Bittinger; son and wife, Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Brooke Bittinger; twin grandsons and wives, Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Clay Bittinger, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Brooke Bittinger; son and wife, Mr. and Mrs. John Sandidge Bittinger and their son and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Ethan Neville.
John was born on July 31, 1932 in Amory, Mississippi. He was an only son of the Reverend John Brooke Bittinger and Mary Shirkey Bittinger.
John joined the U.S. Navy and served his country with honor between 1951 and 1953. Later he graduated from the University of Tennessee and married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Sandidge Bittinger in Nashville, TN. They were married by his father, the Reverend John Brooke Bittinger at The Second Presbyterian Church in Nashville, TN.
John began his career in banking with First National Bank of Atlanta (i.e. Wells Fargo) in Atlanta, GA after graduation. John and Marjorie lived in the Emory area and started raising their two young sons, Brooke and Sandi. They attended Emory Presbyterian Church.
The family moved to Conyers, GA in 1965 where both John and Marjorie became very active in the community, schools, and Conyers Presbyterian Church.
John was a member of the Kiwanis Club. He continued to serve his country by serving in the VFW organization and as a member of the Navy Honor Guard. John served as an Elder and Deacon and was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church, USA.
One of John's passions was running. He ran and ran --- 27 marathons including his favorite the Marine Marathon in Washington, D.C. But most of the local community knew him as the "Marathon Man" that trained daily as he ran the streets of Olde Town Conyers and Lake Capri with his "running buddies". How proud he was that his twin grandsons are runners as well.
John and Marjorie traveled extensively throughout Europe and the United States - enjoying educational trips with many friends. When their grandsons turned 8 they headed back to Europe for many more trips to see the sights and experience new adventures through the eyes of grandchildren - what joy!
A memorial service was held at Conyers Presbyterian Church, 911 North Main Street NW, Conyers, GA 30012 on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Hicks and The Reverend Al Myers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring, may make contributions to Conyers Presbyterian Church, 911 North Main Street NW, Conyers, GA 30012
Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.