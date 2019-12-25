Covington
Mr. John Albert Fuchs
Covington- John Albert Fuchs, 87, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 19th after a lengthy illness.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann Ebelhar Fuchs; daughter Diana Wright (Randy); son, Kenneth Fuchs; daughter, Beverly Weaver (Victor); grandchildren, Evan Fuchs and Carolyn Fuchs; cousin, Patricia Eckert; several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph M. and Clara R. Fuchs of Louisville, Kentucky and his son, John Michael Fuchs of Covington.
Mr. Fuchs served as a pilot in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1971 where he earned the rank of major. He flew for Eastern Airlines from 1966 to 1991. Mr. Fuchs moved his family to Covington in December of 1969 where he also turned his winemaking hobby into a business. He opened Fox Vineyards and Winery on Highway 11 in 1987.
Mr. Fuchs was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he served faithfully for 50 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, target shooting, and telling life stories to friends and strangers alike.
Funeral services for Mr. Fuchs will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Highway 278 in Covington on Saturday, December 28th at 2:00 p.m. Phoenix Funeral Services, Inc. is in charge, of arrangements. www.phoenixfuneralservicesinc.com
