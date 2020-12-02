Hayesville, NC John "Chip" James Calcinore II , age 65 passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Clay County Care Center surrounded by loving family. John was born on January 27, 1955 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania to Mrs. Sal Glanski and the late Mr. John James Calcinore Sr. He was an avid Tennis player, was considered a certified tennis Pro and went on to coach tennis. John was a computer whiz, loved making home movies, mostly of his family and their adventures. He enjoyed all things racing, he even was involved in drag racing when he was younger and lived in Pennsylvania.Being from Pennsylvania John was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan!

John is preceded in death by his father John James Calcinore Sr. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Mrs. Nivla Allgood Calcinore; mother Sal Calcinore; son and his fiance John "Trey" James Calcinore III and Audrey Deitrick; step-son and daughter-in-law Adam Michael and Kimberly Kelley; sister Regina Lorrenzo; brother Robert Calcinore; grandchildren John "Cade" James Calcinore IV, Colt Ryan Calcinore, Adam Reeve Kelley and Donald Walter Kelley; along with a number of extended family and friends.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Heart Association can be made in John's honor.

