John Kinder
Conyers, GA
John Godfrey Kinder
John Godfrey Kinder, age 89 of Conyers, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Pat Kinder; sons and daughters-in-law, John and Angie Kinder, Conyers, Ga, Keith and Shannon Kinder, Social Circle, GA,; grandchildren, Christopher Kinder, Ashley Kinder, Bethany Kinder, Kyle Jones, Ansley Jones; great-grandson, Ashton Kinder; brothers, Ray Kinder, Kenneth French, John French as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. John was married to the love of his life for 63 wonderful years. He was a proud Veteran who served our country in the U.S. Air Force and he retired from AT&T after working with them for 32 years. John was a member of Union United Methodist Church where he was very involved with many activities such as the food pantry and the choir. In his spare time, you could find him playing his harmonica and taking part in the AT&T Pioneer Club. Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Union United Methodist Church with Rev. Max Hill officiating. A reception with light refreshments will be held in the fellowship hall following the service. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Union United Methodist Church
4600 Highway 138 SW
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
Union United Methodist Church
4600 Highway 138 SW
Stockbridge, GA 30281
