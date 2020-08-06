Covington, GA The Reverend John Lee Sorrow, retired United Methodist Minister and resident of Newton County Georgia, went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020. He was eighty-seven years old. Rev. Sorrow was preceded in death by his wife Helen Nelson Sorrow. They are survived by their son Mark, daughter Lynne, three granddaughters, two grandsons, one great granddaughter and one great grandson.

A private burial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services in Covington, Georgia.

