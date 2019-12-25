Conyers
John B. Meyers, Sr.
John B. Meyers, Sr., age 91, died December 12, 2019. He was a resident of Conyers, GA for over 43 years, and recently moved with his wife to Alpharetta to be closer to family. John is survived by his wife, Kathy; five children, Lynn, Michele, John (Margaret), Tom (Grace) and Ann (Dave); his nine grandchildren, Shawn, Katy, Ben, Lanie, Julia, Dean, Jordan, Claire and Grace; and his two great-grandchildren, Connor and Marlee. John was an avid golfer and member of the Honey Creek Country Club. He was an active member of the Rockdale County community and gave his service to many area nonprofits. He loved to make margaritas for his family and friends, and enjoyed watching sports, especially the Braves and the Dawgs. He served in the Army as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star. He earned an MBA and worked for General Motors until his retirement in 1987. He will be remembered as a loving husband, proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and friend to all. John and Kathy were members of St. Pius Catholic Church, and his service will be held there on Saturday, December 28 at 11:30 a.m.; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. May he rest in peace knowing that the world is a little better place because he was in it. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John's favorite charities - Boys Town or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
