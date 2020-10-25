Conyers, GA John Richard Pittman, Sr., of Conyers, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the age of 87. Mr. Pittman grew up in Jacksonville, FL. He served his country with pride and integrity as a soldier in the United States Army from 1953-1955. Mr. Pittman went on to pursue his passion for teaching and obtained a master's degree in education from the University Mississippi. After graduating from university, he set out on his path to mold and shape young minds - positively impacting many students' lives through the years. Mr. Pittman served in many capacities during his tenure with the Duvall County School System in Florida: he was a teacher, assistant principal, head basketball coach for both the girls and boys teams, and he was head of the Chess Club. After relocating to Conyers in 1993, Mr. Pittman continued to work in the classroom and was a substitute teacher for Newton and Rockdale Counties. To all who knew him, Mr. Pittman was a patriotic, God-fearing man who had a heart for serving others. In alignment with his faith and caring nature, he created his own ministry called "Good News". This endeavor included taking his granddaughters to local nursing homes and assisted-living facilities where they would share the Word of God, tell jokes, share personal stories, and play music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Wesley and Editha Reva (Coleman) Landry.

The remarkable life and legacy of Mr. Pittman will be forever cherished by his daughters and son-in-law, Reenie Haynes of Conyers, Mary and Kevin White of Covington; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Heather Pittman of Social Circle; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Ken Geiger of Jacksonville, Florida, Sandra Lee Landry of Palm Beach Gardens, FL Paulette and John Hendry of Starke, FL; brothers and sister-in-law, Jimmie Pittman, Mike and Pam Landry, all of Jacksonville, FL; former wife, Maureen Pittman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service honoring Mr. Pittman will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at Crossroads Baptist Church, 227 Highway 229, in Social Circle, with Pastor Brandon Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington. Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences

To send flowers to the family of John Richard Pittman, Sr. , please visit Tribute Store.