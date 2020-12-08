Covington, GA Mr. John T. "Johnny" Walden Jr. age 78, of Covington passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born March 19, 1942 in Porterdale. Mr. Walden grew up in Porterdale and attended Porterdale High School. He served in the United States Air Force and worked for General Motors retiring after 20 years of service. Following his retirement, he began a second career as a Deputy Sheriff at Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Mr. Walden enjoyed fishing, growing tomatoes, gardening, baking, and raised English Bulldogs. He was preceded in death by his parents John Thomas "Nat" Walden and Ruth Elizabeth Miller Sullivan, his wife Sarah Walden, his first wife Lillie Bell Walden, and his brother Larry Walden.
Mr. Walden is survived by his children Ricky Walden (Gayle), Dennis "Mike" Walden (Traci), Frankie Parker (Leonora), Mary "Lynn" Shannon, William David Lindsey (Melissa), his grandchildren Charity Joiner (Rusty), Brandon Walden (Summer), Garrett Walden (Christine), Leyland Walden (Ari), Frankie and Jessica Parker, Brandi Nicole Smith, Patrick Brownlee Jr., Christopher Matthew Brownlee, and Sarah Marie Shannon, his brothers Tommy Walden (Linda), and Jerald Walden (Gail). He is also survived by several great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Walden will be held at 2 o'clock Friday, December 11, 2020 at Lawnwood Memorial Park with Reverend Ricky Walden and Reverend Tim Walden officiating. The family will receive friends at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2020. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.
Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.
