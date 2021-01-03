Lawrenceville, GA Johnny Jackson, age 74, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2020, at Northside Gwinnett Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and children.
A Celebration of Life service will be held privately due to COVID-19 restrictions, but friends can live stream it through www.crowellbrothers.com.
Johnny was born in Gadsden, AL on August 4, 1946, to the late James Carl Jackson and the late Anne Copeland Jackson. Johnny was a car enthusiast, and he loved to watch Alabama football. The times dearest to Johnny's heart was time spent with his wife and watching his children become the young men and women they are today.
Johnny is survived by the love of his life of 27 years, Karen G. Jackson; sons, David Jackson and wife Stephanie, Bradley Jackson and wife Rachel; daughters, Heather Jackson, Lori Brown and husband Shane; precious grandchildren, Dylan, Shelbi, Samantha, Landon, and Addyson; brothers, Robert Jackson and wife Anne, Kenneth Jackson and wife Janet; sister-in-law, Debbie Galbraith; chocolate lab, Latte; several loving granddogs.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the therapy dog program at
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Canines for Kids: https://www.choa.org/donors-and-volunteers/canines-for-kids &
K9s For Warriors: https://www.k9sforwarriors.org/ways-give-k9s-warriors
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford GA 30518. 770-949-9999.
