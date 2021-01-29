Conyers, GA Mr. Johnny Miller, age 76, of Conyers, Georgia passed away January 28, 2021. He was born July 27, 1944 in Decatur to Marvin and Reba Miller who have preceded him in death. Mr. Miller grew up in Decatur and served in the United States Navy for four years. He retired from Georgia Power after 35 years and still enjoyed fishing tournaments with the guys from work. Mr. Miller enjoyed playing golf every Wednesday with his senior group. He participated in archery tournaments, he was an avid deer hunter, and enjoyed western movies. Mr. Miller was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend; a true joy in life was coaching his children's ball teams. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law Norris Pelham.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 51 years Jan Miller, son Kevin Miller and Joanne, daughter Gina Minter and Greg, grandchildren Avery and Kinzlie Miller, sister Frances Pelham, many nieces and nephews, and other close family members and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Miller will be held at 2 o'clock, Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1176 Pleasant Hill Road NW, Conyers, GA 30012. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until 1:00PM on Sunday prior to the service. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.
Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.
