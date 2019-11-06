Joseph Cates

Stockbridge, GA
Joseph C. Cates
Joseph C. Cates, Jr., age 63 of Stockbridge, GA, beloved son of Myra Ann Todd passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by his mama, sister, brothers and family.
Survivors also include: sister, Glenda Todd Maner, brothers, Ronald Todd (Victoria), Richard Todd (Sonja) and Tommy Todd (Missy), many nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, E.T. Todd, Jr., father, Joseph C. Cates, Sr., brother, Roger Todd, grandparents, Gertrude Cates, Arlin B. Marsh, and Dolores Corbin.
Joseph was a 14 year veteran, serving in the U.S. Army as a photographer. He also had a passion for astrology, traveling and the outdoors. He was a dedicated employee of the Georgia Department of Transportation for over 17 years as an IT Specialist.
Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, November 7th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281, where funeral service will be held on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m.
Entombment will immediately follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens.
