Joseph C. Hubbard, age 81 of Conyers, Georgia, passed away on February 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann Hubbard; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Julie Hubbard; daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Dave Carver; grandchildren, Dillon, Joseph and Sarah. Joseph was born in Thomaston, GA to the late Joseph Hoke' and Mildred Hubbard on November 2, 1938. He worked for Ford Motor Company, Ryder Truck Lines, Terminal Transports, General Motors and Wil-Mac Container Corporation. He loved anything outdoors and spent many days on the lakes fishing, camping and riding motorcycles with his wife. In addition to the outdoors, he loved old trucks, wood turning and bar-b-que. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request a memorial donation be made to the American Cancer Society. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
