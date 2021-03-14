Forest Park, GA Joseph Lamar 'Joe' Turner, age 81 of Forest Park, died Saturday, March 13, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bryant Archie and Minnie Turner; brothers, Archie Turner, George Turner, Hubert Turner; sisters, Mae Sommers. Joe is survived by his nieces and nephews, Heather and Matt Ward, Robin Turner, Rusty Turner, Smittie Turner. Joe had a lifelong career with The Fowler Color Company. He was a member of the Belmont Baptist Church in Covington, Ga. and an Avid Bowler. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Rev. Nolan Jackson, Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

