Joseph Lamar Strickland, age 76 of Conyers, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Welton and Lucille Strickland; sisters, Evelyn Williams, Bernice Walters. He is survived by his wife, Sara Shaw Strickland; daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Randy Elrod, Conyers, Ga, Priscilla and Bob Joiner, Monroe, Ga.; grandchildren, Danny Elrod, Joseph Joiner, Alivia Joiner, Evan Joiner, Holden Joiner.; brothers, Ernie Strickland, Taylors, SC., Jerry Strickland, Summerville, Ga. Joseph worked for Carpenters Union 225 for many years and then went on to own Joe's Backhoe Service. Years later he drove for Gary's Grading and Pipeline. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Pastors John Cheek, Jason Broadnax and Stacey Myers officiating; interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home and on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

