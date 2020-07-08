Joseph Lamar Strickland, age 76 of Conyers, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Welton and Lucille Strickland; sisters, Evelyn Williams, Bernice Walters. He is survived by his wife, Sara Shaw Strickland; daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Randy Elrod, Conyers, Ga, Priscilla and Bob Joiner, Monroe, Ga.; grandchildren, Danny Elrod, Joseph Joiner, Alivia Joiner, Evan Joiner, Holden Joiner.; brothers, Ernie Strickland, Taylors, SC., Jerry Strickland, Summerville, Ga. Joseph worked for Carpenters Union 225 for many years and then went on to own Joe's Backhoe Service. Years later he drove for Gary's Grading and Pipeline. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Pastors John Cheek, Jason Broadnax and Stacey Myers officiating; interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home and on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Draw and Upload your Favorite Troll by July 20th for a chance to win a Troll World Tour Prize Pack. You can also mail your Troll drawing to: TROLLSROCKDALE C/O GDP P.O. Box 603, Lawrenceville GA 30046. Contest Rules: Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. • Void where prohibited and rest…
Latest News
- The US is about to reach 3 million coronavirus cases. Here's what happened in the days leading up to it
- Attorney releases video showing 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks being restrained and given chest compressions later
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- AIDS 2020: Researchers describe a possible case of HIV remission and a new method to prevent infection
- Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher arrested for an affair with her 13-year-old student, has died of cancer
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt says threats caused him to order the Confederate monument in Conyers removed
- Death of Judge Horace Johnson leaves void in community
- Emergency order closes Newton County Courthouse due to COVID-19
- City of Conyers announces proposed tax increase
- Conyers City Council member Blair Barksdale resigns
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issues statewide emergency order amid Atlanta violence
- DARRELL HUCKABY: Life lessons from the Porterdale mill
- RCSO Dep. Steven Minor remembered by community with procession Monday morning
- Newton BOE approves new school calendar, discusses return-to-school options
- Conyers native Jake Oliver is making a name for himself as one of the state's top skeet shooters
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.