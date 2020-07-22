Covington, GA Joseph Moore Lee, III, (Jodie Lee), passed away July 17, 2020. Jodie was a good, kind, loving and decent man whose life was defined by his selflessness and generosity. He was a native of Augusta, Georgia, and lived much of his life in Decatur, Georgia, and Covington, Georgia. Jodie was a member of Covington First United Methodist Church. He was an insatiably curious man who embodied lifelong learning. After completing his college preparatory course at the Junior College of Augusta in 1955, Jodie went on to obtain a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering degree from Georgia Tech in 1960 and a Master of Business Administration degree from Georgia State College in 1969. Jodie began his 50-year career as a paper boy in 1948. His career led him through several fields of endeavor, and then he settled into his primary job of production engineering with DeKalb County Roads and Drainage in 1974. After 24 years he retired as the Director of DeKalb County Roads and Drainage in 1998. Jodie enjoyed a 21-year retirement, time he spent on both genealogical research and Augusta, Georgia history research, his twin passions. He authored the book, "Augusta, A Postcard History", a history of his beloved Augusta featuring his extensive collection of Augusta postcards. In addition to his research passions, he enjoyed many gatherings with family and friends and many trips to his favorite locales. Jodie was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph M. Lee, Jr., and Mary Fletcher Lee of Augusta, Georgia.

He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by his devoted wife of 56 years, Virginia P. Lee; adoring sons, Joseph M. Lee, IV, (Joey) and William K. Lee (Bill); loving sisters, Mary Lee and Nancy Casto; doting grandchildren, Savannah, Emily, Sydney and Kenyon; his large extended family; as well as many friends and admirers.

The family is planning a memorial service at Covington First United Methodist Church and a Celebration of Life in his native Augusta, Georgia, as soon as the current public health crisis abates. An update on services will be shared through Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home of Covington. Memorial donations may be made to the Covington First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 1113 Conyers Street, SW, Covington, GA 30014, or to the Augusta Museum of History, 560 Reynolds Street, Augusta, GA 30901.

