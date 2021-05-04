Roswell, GA Our one of a kind, life on the edge, never give up friend Joseph Timothy "Timmy" Williams crossed over to the other side Thursday April 15th, 2021, at 59 years old. Tim lived life to the fullest from early on until the Lord called him home. Tim was the perfect charmer and the friend in times when others may bail. Tim was the first to grace the doors of the church in our younger days leading a rag tag group of teenagers that were destined for mischievousness. As Tim grew older he relocated from Conyers to Roswell and his home was always open to anyone that he befriended. Tim was an athlete in school and had a career in the automotive wholesale business. Fun loving and always ready to celebrate with friends. Tim never met a stranger and treated everyone like they were the most important person in the world. We will miss Tim tremendously and our lives will never be the same without our go to brother and friend. Life has it's ups and downs but you never saw Tim give any inkling that it was too tough. We loved Tim and he loved us. Gone too soon in this world but on to a better place we all know. Tim is survived by his mother Janice Williams Binion, daughter Kacy Williams Paolucci, and her husband Seth Paolucci, and granddaughter Lyric Paolucci born 03/24/2021, son Mason Timothy Williams, aunt Andrea Stokes and many lifelong friends.

