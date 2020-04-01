Joshua Morgan O'Maley, 37, of Conyers, GA passed away at his residence on March 22, 2020.
He was a beloved son, father, brother and uncle. He was best known for his Artistic Ability and Love for his son and nieces.
Joshua is survived by his parents, Carol and Ho O'Maley, his son, Kieran O'Maley, his sister, Tara Geiser (Dennis) and nieces, Piper Geiser and Evelyn Geiser.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Joshua Morgan O'Maley to St. Judes Childre's Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate
