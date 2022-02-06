Conyers, GA Joy Taylor Hansen, 71, of Conyers, Ga, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born on December 16, 1950 in Villa Rica, Ga to the late Raiford and Mildred (Jones) Taylor. In addition to her parents, Joy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 28 years, Laurs Benjamin Hansen Jr. and two sisters, Jackie Corey and Veletta Taylor. Joy retired in 1996 with Georgia State Patrol from her position as a Chief License Examiner. Her hobbies included traveling, she loved going to the mountains and to Florida, as well as playing games, especially cards. She loved being around animals. But mainly, Joy loved her family and loved her faith at Corinth Christian Church in Loganville, Ga. Joy was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by many. Joy is survived by he daughter and son-in-law, LeAnne (Marc) Anderson of Conyers, Ga; three grand dogs and four grand cats; two sisters and their spouses, Judy (Richard) Walden of Marietta, Ga and Jill (Charlie) Whaley of Venice, Fl; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2:00 in the chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville, Ga. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association at 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE #400, Atlanta, GA 30328. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. The service will be live streamed through the link below
Tags
