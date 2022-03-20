Macon, GA Joyce Ann Causey Lown, 88, entered her eternal home in Heaven on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born on October 8, 1933, in Columbia, SC, the only child of the late Guthrie Emmet Causey and Annie Bell Stanley Causey. Joyce grew up in Conway, SC. She graduated from Conway High School and met her future husband, James Dennis Lown after graduating.
Joyce and Dennis moved to Lithonia, GA where they raised their four children on a family farm. Joyce worked for General Electric in collections. She also worked for Westinghouse. Joyce enjoyed a long career working for Tupperware Home Parties in Lithonia, GA for over 40 years. She began as a Tupperware dealer and moved into the position of manager.
Joyce and her husband, Dennis, dedicated their home to be used for the Glory of God. Joyce enjoyed entertaining and serving others. She was a superb cook. Joyce enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Her love for her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter was her greatest passion in life.
Joyce was a member of First Baptist Church in Crystal River, Florida before moving to Macon, GA to be closer to her family.
Joyce is survived by children, Doug (Angie) Lown, Jim Lown, Beth (Dave) Pieczynski, Kenton (Sherry) Lown; six grandchildren, Heather Lown, Kelly Lown, Katie Lown, Heath (Olivia) Pieczynski, Kirkland Lown, Samuel Lown; and one great-grandchild, Ansley Geffert.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Scot Ward Funeral Services; Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel.
Burial will follow that afternoon at St. David's Lutheran Church Cemetery at 132 St. David's Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at (www.stjude.org). Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
