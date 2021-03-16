Conyers, GA Joyce Ann Nichols, age 80, passed away after being a loving wife to Rufus Nichols for 64 years; a caring mother to all three sons, Jeff, Greg and Keith and a friend to all. She was a Sunday School teacher to the Youth group, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a bus monitor for disable children, a Youth baseball team mom and in her spare time, she cleaned the houses of, and cooked for, elderly shut-ins. Joyce was also the co-founder, with Judy Smith, of the Rockdale County Clothes Closet. They both worked tirelessly with volunteers for over 30 years to provide free clothing to anyone that needed them, along with seasonal coats and school supplies to children. The love Joyce had for others was just who she was and she exemplified her faith as a true Christian. Her family, friends and community's loss, is Heaven's gain. We will miss you!!! Funeral services were held Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Blessed Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Baker officiating; interment followed at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family received friends Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home and Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

