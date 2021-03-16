Conyers, GA Joyce Ann Nichols, age 80, passed away after being a loving wife to Rufus Nichols for 64 years; a caring mother to all three sons, Jeff, Greg and Keith and a friend to all. She was a Sunday School teacher to the Youth group, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a bus monitor for disable children, a Youth baseball team mom and in her spare time, she cleaned the houses of, and cooked for, elderly shut-ins. Joyce was also the co-founder, with Judy Smith, of the Rockdale County Clothes Closet. They both worked tirelessly with volunteers for over 30 years to provide free clothing to anyone that needed them, along with seasonal coats and school supplies to children. The love Joyce had for others was just who she was and she exemplified her faith as a true Christian. Her family, friends and community's loss, is Heaven's gain. We will miss you!!! Funeral services were held Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Blessed Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Baker officiating; interment followed at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family received friends Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home and Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
NOW HIRING for full-time OFFICE HELPER Apply in person M-…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
tomgahunter said:
Alana Sanders & JC Henderson's spending plans will bankrupt Newton County
Latest News
- San Francisco police increase patrols following recent assaults against Asian Americans
- Report: ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright out for Georgia Tech's NCAA opener
- Rams begin anew with Matthew Stafford at QB
- Court dates set for two Canadians detained in China on espionage charges
- Georgia Republicans make unexpected push on another bill to restrict voting
Most Popular
Articles
- 88 street racers arrested in Clayton County Saturday night
- Former Conyers mayoral candidate Olivia Ware charged with stealing from Paycheck Protection Program
- Drugs and weapons seized during early morning search warrant in Rockdale County
- Covington Councilman Anthony Henderson faces allegations of voter fraud
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Rockdale Planning Commission balks at third request to change zoning from commercial to residential
- PEARRELL: Jesus is the only way to everlasting life
- Fleur de Lolly: Bringing a part of Ireland home on St. Patrick’s Day
- Bridgestone Golf to hold job fair March 23 in Covington
- Work underway to improve railroad crossing
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Have you received the latest stimulus payment?
With the signing of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Americans are beginning to receive the latest stimulus payments in their bank accounts.
Have you received your stimulus payment?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.