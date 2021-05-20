Conyers, GA Joyce Ann Rich Padfield was born August 21, 1949 in Crawford Long Hospital, Atlanta, GA to George & Ruby (Morris) Rich. She received her diploma from Rockdale County High School & attended college in Clovis, NM at Eastern New Mexico State University studying Communications and English.
You'd always find her a complete package; from head to toe she was a vivid statement of fashion and beauty, with classic taste in clothing, jewelry and make-up. She felt the first impression made was lasting, so she made sure hers was unforgettable, regardless the situation. In her younger years, she was a jet setter going cross country with her eldest, experiencing the best city life had to offer. She was an expert in retail therapy with her 4 closets and Home Shopping Network account as proof. She was an avid lover of music with a creative side, unmatched to others. She enjoyed performing and touring with a variety of entertainers and was very proud of cutting her own original Gospel single. She was intelligent, had a sarcastic sense of humor, kind and giving heart to the extent that even when she had nothing, she shared with others. She appreciated the peacefulness of nature and cherished her country home with Rodger that kept her close to the action of the city life she adored. Towards the end she found pleasure in being driven around town seeing the sites, grabbing cheeseburgers, milkshakes and making sure the gas tank was full for the next trip. Her most meaningful memories were with her children, grandchildren and being at home surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by her loving spouse and children: Rodger McKinley, ShaffAnn Bing (partner Philip), Nathan (ELina) Padfield, Wendy (Jon) Dundee and Daniel (Brittnie) Padfield; 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is reunited in heaven with her son, Presley Padfield and parents George & Ruby Rich.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment followed at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
