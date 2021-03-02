Joyce Pauline Jarrell Clay

Conyers, GA Joyce Pauline Clay, age 89 of Conyers, died Monday, March 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Geneva Jarrell; husband, James Earl Clay, Jr.; brother, Edward Truman Jarrell, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Clay Sluder; sons, Clinton Earl Clay, James E. Clay, III; grandsons, Michael Alan Sluder, Justin Walker Clay; granddaughters, Deborah Sluder Ellington, Katherine Sluder Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Justin Walker Clay, Jr., Lanier Church Clay, Ethan James Ellington, Avery Pauline Ellington, Lily Anna Schroeder. Joyce was a member at the First United Methodist Church of Conyers. She enjoyed painting, playing the piano, teaching art, acting as a Boy Scout leader, knitting and playing the guitar. Joyce was a selfless woman who had a great sense of humor. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.