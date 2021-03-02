Joyce Pauline Jarrell Clay

Conyers, GA Joyce Pauline Clay, age 89 of Conyers, died Monday, March 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Geneva Jarrell; husband, James Earl Clay, Jr.; brother, Edward Truman Jarrell, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Clay Sluder; sons, Clinton Earl Clay, James E. Clay, III; grandsons, Michael Alan Sluder, Justin Walker Clay; granddaughters, Deborah Sluder Ellington, Katherine Sluder Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Justin Walker Clay, Jr., Lanier Church Clay, Ethan James Ellington, Avery Pauline Ellington, Lily Anna Schroeder. Joyce was a member at the First United Methodist Church of Conyers. She enjoyed painting, playing the piano, teaching art, acting as a Boy Scout leader, knitting and playing the guitar. Joyce was a selfless woman who had a great sense of humor. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Shine in Special Education at GCPS! Georgia's largest and…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
The Jasper County Charter System is currently seeking app…
-
tomgahunter said:
Alana Sanders & JC Henderson's spending plans will bankrupt Newton County
Latest News
- Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine are necessary, officials say, but questions still linger
- South Korea's first transgender soldier found dead
- Chicago priest Michael Pfleger faces third allegation of sex abuse
- Texas power grid CEO is fired following widespread outages during winter storms
- Tennessee task force recovers 150 missing children
Most Popular
Articles
- Pancake puffs make a sweet treat at any time of the day
- ELDER: The Lord is able to make us new
- Rockdale announces plans for virtual, in-person instruction next school year
- City of Covington to get first Starbucks
- Teen girl shot at party Saturday night
- Reversal of Earth's magnetic poles may have triggered Neanderthal extinction -- and it could happen again
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Newton Solid Waste Authority increases landfill, convenience center fees
- One man charged in Valentine's Day shooting
- Is Rockdale County becoming a townhouse community?
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?
President Biden has been in office for over a month now. How do you think he has been handling his job so far? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.