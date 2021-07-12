Conyers, GA Judith Joann Smith, 76, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. After a lengthy battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully in her sleep. In her daily life, Judy lived by the examples set by Jesus and faithfully attended her local church. She shared with her grandchildren the verse Ephesians 4:32, "And be ye kind one to another..."- a message she held very close to her heart as she worked to make better the lives of others. She actively invited people to church and if they needed a ride, she provided it. Judy was a Sunday School teacher for many years and a founding member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church. Judy, along with her friend Joyce, ran the Rockdale Community Clothes Closet for over 30 years, a true testament to her persevering love for others. Judy also had a life-long passion for flowers and loved her garden. In addition to her gardening, Judy was an active eBay seller and enjoyed "picking" with her children. The love and kindness Judy had for others was just who she was and exemplified her faith as a true Christian.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Smith, granddaughter Brittany Smith as well as her brothers Ray Messer and Bill Messer. She is survived by her sister Carolyn Phelps, her children, Angie and Edward Williams, Kenneth and Tracy Scoggins, Robbie and Mary Smith, her five grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, 6320 Sandy Creek Rd. Loganville, Georgia 30052 from 7:00 - 8:30 P.M. The family will also receive guests Saturday, July 17 at 9:30 A.M. with the Memorial service following at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Johnnie Crawford officiating. A private Interment will follow. Flowers may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church or in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to missionaries Holly and Jonathon Wheeler in care of Sandy Creek Baptist Church 4620 Sandy Creek Rd. Madison, GA 30650.
