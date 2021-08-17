Judith Juliana Ladesic Judy Shoop

Conyers, GA Judith Juliana 'Judy' Shoop, age 82 of Conyers, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Clyde R. 'Ron' Shoop and her parents, Peter and Marie Ladesic. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Shoop; sons and daughters-in-law, Ted and Vicki Shoop, Ron and Marian Shoop; sister, Teresa; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dan and Peggy Barnes; 8 grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-dogs and grand-kittens. Mrs. Shoop was a loving and dedicated Christian wife, mother, homemaker, spiritual leader and true Matriarch of the Shoop family. She lived a full and storied life with many travels and globetrotting adventures through the years with her late husband, a commercial pilot with Eastern Airlines, along with her immediate as well as extended family. Judy and her family not only enjoyed domestic and international air travel but were also active RV'ers taking in the sights and scenery across America. She was a wonderful cook, baker and loved family gatherings for the holidays, special occasions or no occasion at all. Judy was generous with her love, support, encouragement, and friendship to whomever she met. A Memorial Service will be held on September 18th, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in honor of Judy Shoop to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd, Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
