Conyers, GA
Judy Smith (Walker)
Judy Elaine Walker Smith passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14th. She was born on September 18, 1945 in Conyers, Georgia, where she lived until her death. She was an active lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Conyers where she served on the personnel, finance, and pastor search committees. She also taught various Sunday School classes to children, singles, college and career, and young married couples and was a member of the hand bell and sanctuary choir. She was involved in her community as a member of the Rockdale Jaycettes where she served as president and was a pageant director for the Miss Rockdale/Junior Miss pageant. She also volunteered her time coaching her children's soccer teams at Rockdale Youth Soccer Association as well as serving as a member of the Rockdale Civic League. Judy worked for thirteen years at Westbury Nursing Home, later Starcrest of Conyers, where she earned her Nursing Home Administrator's license and served as administrator. In 1990, Judy was recruited to become the practice administrator to help start Internal Medicine Associates of Rockdale, which grew to two facilities and twelve physicians. She was preceded in death by her parents, the late state representative Eli M. Walker and Agnes Owens Walker, her brother, Jimmy Franklin Walker, and her beloved sister Zan Walker Cowan. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-five years, Jessie Ronald Smith, and their three children: Tracy Elizabeth Young (Paul), Brent Ronald Smith (Mari), and Leigh Zan Wach (Keith). She is also survived by seven grand-children: Jacob Young (Courtney), Jordan Young Thorne (Michael), Brennen Young, Walker Smith, Madison Wach, Sara Alden Smith, and Landon Wach, and two great grandchildren: Declan Young and Olivia Thorne. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, March 18th at Scot Ward Funeral Home from 6-8 pm, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers Ga., 30012. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Conyers on Thursday, March 19th at 2:00 pm. Given the current situation, the family understands if individuals feel that they are unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Conyers or the ALS Association of Georgia in her memory.
To plant a tree in memory of Judy Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
