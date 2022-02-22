Julia Ann (Dolly) Tageant Reeves

Dacula, GA Julia Ann (Dolly) Tageant Reeves, 81, of Natchez Mississippi,passed away on Sunday February the 20th, 2022 at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia.She was born October 24, 1940 in Natchez, Mississippi, the daughter of Joseph and Julia Richardson Tageant.Survivors include her daughter Cynthia Ann Reeves of Dacula, Georgia; brother Jesse James Tageant of Natchez, Mississippi; grandchildren Claude Gerald Reeves lll (Trey), Kayla Deshea Webb Hickman, and Hannah Nicole Reeves, and special niece Brenda Short.She is preceded in death by her husband Claude (Rat) Gerald Reeves and her son Claude Gerald Reeves, Jr., of Natchez Mississippi.Dolly was a beautiful and loving mother and homemaker at heart. She loved cooking, gardening, and taking care of others. Nothing made her happier than preparing a warm meal for a loved one and making them feel "at home". Her laugh was unique and absolutely contagious." Her gift was always being able to take care of others no matter what"....Trey Reeves

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Reeves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos