Dacula, GA Julia Ann (Dolly) Tageant Reeves, 81, of Natchez Mississippi,passed away on Sunday February the 20th, 2022 at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia.She was born October 24, 1940 in Natchez, Mississippi, the daughter of Joseph and Julia Richardson Tageant.Survivors include her daughter Cynthia Ann Reeves of Dacula, Georgia; brother Jesse James Tageant of Natchez, Mississippi; grandchildren Claude Gerald Reeves lll (Trey), Kayla Deshea Webb Hickman, and Hannah Nicole Reeves, and special niece Brenda Short.She is preceded in death by her husband Claude (Rat) Gerald Reeves and her son Claude Gerald Reeves, Jr., of Natchez Mississippi.Dolly was a beautiful and loving mother and homemaker at heart. She loved cooking, gardening, and taking care of others. Nothing made her happier than preparing a warm meal for a loved one and making them feel "at home". Her laugh was unique and absolutely contagious." Her gift was always being able to take care of others no matter what"....Trey Reeves
