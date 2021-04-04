Decatur, GA Julia "Judy" Daniel Carswell went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 2, 2021. She was a wonderful and loving mother and was a friend to every stranger and a fierce supporter of her family. After struggling with a chronic illness for several years, she passed away peacefully with her daughter and sister by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Robert Grady Carswell. parents William Harold and Mary Doris Pitts Daniel. and sister Pamela Daniel McGraw. Judy is survived by her daughter and son in law, Nancy and Joey Pietrosewicz; son Keith Robert Carswell; granddaughter, Elise M. Carswell; sister Carolyn J. Daniel and brother Robert. W. Daniel
; several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be in Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.