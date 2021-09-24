June McCrackin Knight

June was born to Frank and Geri McCrackin in Sapps Still, Coffee County, GA. She was raised and schooled there in South Georgia until her teens when her family moved to Decatur, DeKalb County, GA. She graduated Avondale High and went on to Secretarial School. She married Jimmy Knight, from Prattville, AL, and had a daughter, Traci, in 1971.
June was a fantastic homemaker, gardener, and most especially, mother. She blossomed living on acreage beside her parents when the family moved to Smith Store Road in Covington, GA.
June had an inspiring spirit. She loved her family deeply and drove all the people that she encountered to be their best, whatever their endeavors might be.
June was always, always an animal lover, advocate, and caretaker. Throughout her life she rescued many dogs, and an innumerable number of cats, and a menagerie of wildlife. She spent the last years of her life living in "the woods" in Mansfield, GA. She reveled in life there on 40 acres of hardwood trees, creeks, and that menagerie of wildlife. She grew the most beautiful vegetables. She cooked the most wonderful meals. She baked the most perfect desserts.
She is loved by many and will be remembered by all as an impeccably strong, resilient, loving Southern woman.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank McCrackin, her mother, Geri McCrackin, and her husband, Jimmy Knight.
She leaves her daughter, Traci Knight-Ramey, son-in-law, Edgar Ramey, brother, David McCrackin, sister-in-law, Judy McCrackin and companion of 25 years, Curtis Smith.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Knight was held Monday, September 27, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, and Pastor Richard Culpepper officiated.
This obituary was crafted with love and care by Mrs. Knight's family.
