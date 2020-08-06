Covington, GA Karen Anne Langley Moneyhan 1951-2020, Conyers, Georgia.

Karen Anne Langley Moneyhan slipped from this world to Heaven's gate on August 7, 2020. Karen was born May 27, 1951 to Jim and Anne Jennings Langley. Karen was raised in Sandy Springs, Georgia when life was much slower paced. She walked to school, rode her bike, took piano lessons and was active in the Girl Scouts. Music was always a passion and Karen played clarinet in the marching band at North Springs High School and sang in the choir at Sandy Springs Methodist Church. She was the valedictorian of her class at North Springs High School and graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in Medical Technology. She worked in the laboratory at Northside Hospital but traded in her lab coat and never looked back once her children were born. The family moved to Conyers in 1991 where Karen immersed herself in the role of wife and mother of three. Karen was an enthusiastic member of Rockdale Baptist Church where she served in the prayer ministry, English as a Second Language and was a member of The SONshine Sunday school class. Always a patriot, she loved placing the American flags on the church lawn to commemorate the holidays! Karen is survived by Charles Moneyhan (husband); her children and their families, Lisa Gilling, Matthew Moneyhan (Beth) and Lauren Moneyhan. She will always be known as Mama Kay to granddaughters, Madison and Charlotte Moneyhan. She leaves behind her five younger sisters Becky Therrell, Judy Cowan (Dave), Jayne Jenkins (Ronnie), Sandra Sweat (Greg) and Nancy Baker (Mark). Also, her Uncle Bobby Jennings and wife, Marilyn of LaFayette, Alabama and Aunt Gloria Jennings Marshall of Augusta, Georgia and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs on August 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Karen's memory to Rockdale Baptist Church or Samaritan's Purse P.O. Box 3000, Bonne, North Carolina, 28607.

Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.