Katherine Shadix
Mary Katherine Shadix, age 95 of Conyers, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Euvalee Shadix; son, Mike Godfrey; brother, Dewey Mozley, and sister, Mildred Mozley. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Tatt; sister, Mona Major; grandchildren, Scott Bullock, Todd Bullock, Pamm Dugan; great-grandchildren, Amanda Baskett, Katherine Carlock, Ashlee Aiken, Dane Bullock; great-great-grandchildren, Evelynne Baskett, Kennedy Carlock. Mrs. Shadix retired from Bethlehem Steel and was a long time member of Mount Carmel Christian Church. She was a loving grandmother and matriarch leading five generations. Katherine made the best breakfast and had a quick wit. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Covington First United Methodist Church with Dr. Doug Gilreath officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
