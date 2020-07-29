Kathleen Higgins Hamilton Waite

Lawrenceville, GA Kathleen Higgins Hamilton Waite, 94 yrs., of Lawrenceville, GA passed away July 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, J. Earley and Drushia Haney Higgins; sons, Mike Hamilton and Gerald Hamilton; brothers, Grover Higgins, Carrol Higgins, Elber Higgins, and Raymond Higgins; sisters, Allene Kelly and Wynelle Cheek. She is survived by her daughters, Gail (Wayne) Harbuck, Fitzgerald, GA, Melody (Robert) Lee, Loganville, GA, Melaney (John) Tarpley, Lawrenceville, GA; daughters-in-law, Helen Hamilton, Lawrenceville, Cindy Hamilton, Mansfield, GA; grandchildren, Sheri (Greg) Barta, York, PA, Michelle (Aaron) Candy, Cumming, GA, Jennifer (Michael) Heflin, Boca Raton, FL; six great-grandchildren; several nieces , nephews and cousins. Ms. Waite was born March 7, 1926 in Buford, GA. She graduated from Sugar Hill School, Sugar Hill, GA. She was a retired insurance representative for Puckett Insurance Agency in Roswell, GA. Ms. Waite was of the Baptist faith. A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, 2:00 p.m., August 2, 2020 at Sugar Hill Cemetery, Sugar Hill, GA, with Rev Zachary Brown officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Waite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

