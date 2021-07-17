Oxford, GA Kathrine Virginia Crawford, age 97 of Oxford, formerly of Conyers, died Saturday, July 17, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Crawford; parents, Bruce and Aldora Tarleton; grandson, Bryan Reynolds; brother, Walter Bruce Tarleton, Jr.; sister, Olivia Griswold. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Ron Reynolds, Karla and Charles Driver, Bonnie and Dan Marshall; grandchildren, Terri Lynn and Melvin Jones, Katie and Bob Lavorgna, Linda and Jack Cliett, James Reynolds, Jennifer and Lee Kinsey; great-grandchildren, J.T. and Amy Jones, Shaun and Heather Jones, Randy and Kim Cliett, Shae and Matt Spivey, Amanda Mauldin, William Mauldin, Logan Harila, Michael Kinsey; five great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kathrine was a retired bookkeeper. She and her late husband, were long time members of Bethel Christian Church where they supported beginnings of Christian Churches in Conyers and Covington. Kathrine and George farmed their fifty acres saying: 'We plant one-third for the neighbors, a third for the birds and the family will keep what's left', she was definitely known and loved for her wit. Flowers will be accepted, or those desiring to do so, may make a donation to their charity of choice. In remembrance of Kathrine Crawford. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Jack Cliett officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at http://www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

