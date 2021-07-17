Oxford, GA Kathrine Virginia Crawford, age 97 of Oxford, formerly of Conyers, died Saturday, July 17, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Crawford; parents, Bruce and Aldora Tarleton; grandson, Bryan Reynolds; brother, Walter Bruce Tarleton, Jr.; sister, Olivia Griswold. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Ron Reynolds, Karla and Charles Driver, Bonnie and Dan Marshall; grandchildren, Terri Lynn and Melvin Jones, Katie and Bob Lavorgna, Linda and Jack Cliett, James Reynolds, Jennifer and Lee Kinsey; great-grandchildren, J.T. and Amy Jones, Shaun and Heather Jones, Randy and Kim Cliett, Shae and Matt Spivey, Amanda Mauldin, William Mauldin, Logan Harila, Michael Kinsey; five great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kathrine was a retired bookkeeper. She and her late husband, were long time members of Bethel Christian Church where they supported beginnings of Christian Churches in Conyers and Covington. Kathrine and George farmed their fifty acres saying: 'We plant one-third for the neighbors, a third for the birds and the family will keep what's left', she was definitely known and loved for her wit. Flowers will be accepted, or those desiring to do so, may make a donation to their charity of choice. In remembrance of Kathrine Crawford. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Jack Cliett officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at http://www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
GARAGE SALE 180 West Forest Dr. Covington, 30016 7/23 &am…
$7,500
2007 Chevy Silverado 1500 Work Truck Camper W/Ladder rack…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
Brian L. Jenkins said:In a city that is predominantly Black (66%), with three out of the five council members also being Black, why wasn't a Black attorney given th…
-
Brian L. Jenkins said:"Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.Don't Threaten. Threat…
Latest News
- People unvaccinated against Covid-19 risk the most serious virus of their lives, expert says
- ASK AMY: Remote grandmother struggles to connect
- 'Law & Order: SVU' guest actor indicted for murder of a man in 'brazen afternoon shooting,' Queens DA says
- 80 large fires have consumed more than 1 million acres across western parts of the US
- 'Time-traveling' on an airplane: One of the cheapest tests of relativity
Most Popular
Articles
- Golfers warned about breaching protocols at The Open
- Man charged with murder got stopped with gun and drugs – but police didn’t arrest him
- The Delta variant will cause 'very dense outbreaks' in these five states, expert says
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Newton Sheriff's Office continues to investigate shooting incidents
- Mask policies differ by school system
- Cornel West resigns from Harvard after tenure dispute and accuses university of 'spiritual rot'
- Exit repairs on I-20 could lead to traffic delays
- RECIPE: Blueberry Peach Muffins
- Newton County Jail Blotter
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.