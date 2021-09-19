Oxford, GA Kathryn Ailene Head, age 87 of Oxford, died Monday, September 20, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Mildred Piper; husband, Reginald Head, Sr.; daughter, Cynthia Jackson; friend and companion, Tom Rowland. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rosemary and Terry Davenport; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Rose Marie Head; son-in-law, Howard Jackson; grandchildren, Sonny Cason, Johnathon Cason, Benjamin Jackson, Eli Jackson, Jamie Head, Jennifer Head, Stacy Davenport Milon, Ryan Davenport as well as many great-grandchildren and many close friends. Kathryn was a longtime member of Conyers First United Methodist Church. She was a former Rockdale Public School Teacher and she was an Associate Broker at Head Realty Company. Kathryn majored in Chemistry and Biology. Her first job was at Emory in the Thoracic surgery lab. Kathryn was also a foster mother to 11 wonderful children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Campground in care of Dr. B. Carter Rogers, P.O. Box 243 Conyers, GA 30012 or to Conyers First United Methodist Church. Funeral services were held Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Conyers First United Methodist with Dr. Alice Rogers officiating; interment followed at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home and at the church Thursday, September 23, 2021 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
