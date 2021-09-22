Mansfield, GA Kathy Jean McMichael, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the age of 66. Kathy Jean was a dedicated employee with Jasper County Court House, where she retired after many years. A favorite hobby of hers was collecting hummingbird figurines. Kathy Jean loved her family dearly, as well as her special dog, Valentine, and enjoyed the time spent with them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Terrell and Mildred Kathleen (Phillips) Blackstock; brother, Mickey Blackstock.
Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Olin McMichael; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Steve Milligan; grandchildren, Nichole Wilson and Aaron Holcombe, Michael Wilson and Kendell Miller; brothers and sister-in-law, Hank and Robin Blackstock, Butch Blackstock; as well as her very special dog, Valentine.
A Funeral Service for Kathy Jean will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, 4:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Tony Crecelius officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, two hours prior to her service, from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M.
Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.
