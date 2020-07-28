Conyers, GA Kati L. Kitchens of Conyers, GA left us on July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 25. Kati was witty and could always make you laugh. She was artistic, loved to paint, she was the youngest sibling of her family, and didn't mind letting you know how much she was a daddy's girl. Her proudest accomplishment was her 3-year-old son. Kati was predeceased by her mother, Angela Mize Kitchens, paternal grandfather Gerald Kitchens, maternal grandparents Reg & Karen Wilkes, and Euel Mize. She is survived by her son Koda Ross, her father Kelly Kitchens, both of Conyers, GA. Sisters, Kara (Casey) Robinson of Milton, GA. Kaci (Anthony) Gilley of Jackson, GA, brother Kelly (Vern) Kitchens Jr., of Atlanta, GA. Grandmother, Linda Kitchens of Conyers, GA. and nieces Kaydence Brown, Emma Gilley, and nephew, Jace Robinson along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up for the most precious gift of Kati's life, her son, Koda. Those desiring, please go to Gofundme.com - In Loving Memory of Kati Kitchens.

God loaned Kati to us for a short time, she was precious to us all. There are no services planned at this time.

Phoenix Funeral Services, Inc., is in charge of the arrangements.

