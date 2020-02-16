Katie Elizabeth Crowell of Conyers, died Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Grace Patrick; husband, Melvin E. Crowell; brothers, James Patrick, Edmond Patrick; sister, Ruby Yawn. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Crocker; daughter and son in law, Tonya Kay and Scott Cato; sons and daughter in law, Jerome and Yvonne Mansulich, Keith and Kelly Mansulich, Kim and Judy Crowell; son, Kelly Crowell; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Pauline West, Bettye Plante; numerous nieces and nephews. Katie was a lifelong resident of Rockdale County. She loved feeding her family and friends and some even called her the best cook in the world.' Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel, with Curt Zehner officiating; entombment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Those who would like to make donations, you may make them to the Diabetes Foundation. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
3:00PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
