Katy Elizabeth Williams age 91, of Conyers Georgia passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 . She was born in Westminster S.C. to Lee K. and Talsie Broome who preceded her in death. Her husband of 57 years, Harold H Williams , and two sons, Keith and Kevin Williams also preceded her in death. She was a member of Rockdale Baptist Church , and loved singing in the choir. She loved being a grandmother. She worked as a bookkeeper for several Atlanta area companies. She is survived by her son, Gary Williams (Vickie) of Greensboro, Ga, daughters Reba Ericksen (Tim) of Fishers, Ind., and Jan Dubay of Sugar Hill, Ga, seven grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was also preceeded in death by Brothers Lewis, Talford, and Robert Broome, sisters Mary Lois Morehead, Cindy Bearden, and Florence Anderson . She is survived by Brothers Randy Broome (Sue), Jim Broome (Linda), and sisters Margaret Crocker (Harold), Alice Keasler, Joann Ponder (Farrell) and Sisters in law, Margaret (Coot) Broome, and Rosanne Broome, and Brother in Law Gerald Bearden. We would like to thank her team of caregivers who lovingly cared for her for many years. She loved them all. A memorial service and celebration will be planned at a future date.

