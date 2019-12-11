Conyers
Ken Delk
Ken J. Delk, age 87 of Conyers, died Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Eliza, and brother, W. M. Delk. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Delk; daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Tommy Evans, Sandi and Rex Watkins; grandchildren, Ashley and Lance Walker, Allison Skinner, Timothy and Jelena Watkins; great-grandchildren, Ayden Skinner, Hannah Walker, Levi Watkins, Sofia Parrish; brother and sister-in-law, Roscoe and Shirley Delk; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Delk retired from Norfolk Southern after 35 years. He was a member of Peachcrest Christian in Loganville. Ken was in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Chuck Baggett officiating. Family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Longleaf Hospice, 1160 Monticello Street SW, Covington, GA 30014. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
To send flowers to the family of Ken Delk, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.