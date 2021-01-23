Loganville, GA Jack Kenneth "Kenny" Rutledge, age 52 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain. Lindsey Tate will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM on Thursday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville prior to the Graveside. Kenny was born on January 5, 1969 in Conyers to the late Jack Thomas Rutledge & Willie Mae Hay Rutledge. He was owner of Kenny Rutledge Lawn Service LLC. Kenny is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jennifer Rutledge; children, Dillon & Kelsey Rutledge of Eatonton, Brett & Kristine Rutledge of Winder, Kaitlyn Rutledge of Athens; grandchildren, Cooper Rutledge, Clayton Rutledge, Elias Pakkala, Emmett Rutledge, and Tylan Rutledge who is due in June; brother & sister-in-law, Robert & Janet Rutledge of Walnut Grove; sister, Rita Rutledge of Lawrenceville; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Justin & Judy O'Donnell of Loganville; and sisters-in-law, Sheri Traylor of Loganville, and Amanda O'Donnell of Eatonton. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kenny Rutledge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

