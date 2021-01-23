Loganville, GA Jack Kenneth "Kenny" Rutledge, age 52 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain. Lindsey Tate will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM on Thursday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville prior to the Graveside. Kenny was born on January 5, 1969 in Conyers to the late Jack Thomas Rutledge & Willie Mae Hay Rutledge. He was owner of Kenny Rutledge Lawn Service LLC. Kenny is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jennifer Rutledge; children, Dillon & Kelsey Rutledge of Eatonton, Brett & Kristine Rutledge of Winder, Kaitlyn Rutledge of Athens; grandchildren, Cooper Rutledge, Clayton Rutledge, Elias Pakkala, Emmett Rutledge, and Tylan Rutledge who is due in June; brother & sister-in-law, Robert & Janet Rutledge of Walnut Grove; sister, Rita Rutledge of Lawrenceville; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Justin & Judy O'Donnell of Loganville; and sisters-in-law, Sheri Traylor of Loganville, and Amanda O'Donnell of Eatonton. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
$4,500
- Mileage: 28,000
1984 Chevy Silverado Runs great, new tires, rebuilt motor…
Work Where You Feel Like Family NOW HIRING Full Time Bill…
-
LongtimeRez said:Hope grandma doesn't get covid, don't see anyone wearing masks or social distancing. Isn't Covington one of the worst spots in the state for c…
-
LongtimeRez said:
What happened to street names on Rockdale blotter? Newton blotter has them and we need to know what neighborhoods to stay out of too.
Latest News
- China flies warplanes close to Taiwan in early test of Biden
- Protesters gather in Tacoma as an officer who drove into a crowd is placed on administrative leave
- Giannis Antetokounmpo hits milestone in Bucks' win over Hawks
- Super Bowl QB matchup set: Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
Most Popular
Articles
- Newton's new coroner complains about lack of funding, supplies
- Gwinnett County Police: Duluth teen allegedly stole nearly $1 million from Kroger where he worked
- Covington teens charged after being caught in stolen car with guns and drugs
- Missing child found safe Friday night in Newton County
- HEALTH: What's best for arthritis: elliptical or treadmill?
- Three Newton commissioners stall fire station bond, seek funding for parks, aquatic center
- Requested bond projects in Newton outlined
- Traci Ralston
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Commissioner Edwards: County-wide safety at issue in bond delay
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
How are you feeling about the new President Biden-Vice President Harris administration?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.