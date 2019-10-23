Covington
Khalil Dewyne "Buck" Johnson
Khalil "Buck" Dewyne Johnson, 26, of Covington, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born in Springfield, MA to Myra Hayes and Chardrick Seabrooks. "Buck" was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He had a great big heart, was always smiling, making jokes, and was the life of the party. He had a gift of gab, never met a stranger, and lived his life like every day was his last day. His grandmother taught him diplomacy. With an entrepreneurial mindset, "Buck" was very ambitious and worked hard at everything he did. He was extremely intelligent and very mature. He loved working on cars and enjoyed a good meal. "Buck" had a great spirit. He would always say, "No Wheelage....No Lilage". He is preceded in death by his uncle Quen Seabrooks, and best friend Vlada Bonnette Anderson. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Myra T. Hayes; father, Chardrick Seabrooks; brothers, Destyn Seabrooks, Quenlin Seabrooks; grandparents, Valeria and Ian Humphrey, Gloria Seabrooks, Marvis Seabrooks; aunts, Radeesha Hayes, Nicole Willamson (Nije Howell), Susan Lynn Simons (Harold), Cheveta Paschal (Chris), Quadria Seabrooks, Melinda Pruitt (Robert); uncles, Khayree Wentworh (Kimberly), Ian Humphrey, Jr., Isaiah Humphrey, Matthew Humphrey, Alveo Seabrooks (Leslie); along with many other extended family and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Clint Evans officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park immediately after the service. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, 770-786-7111
