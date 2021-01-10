Kim Hammergren

Conyers, GA Kim E. Hammergren, age 67 of Conyers, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Kim is retired from IBM. He spent his time enjoying juke-boxing, junking and picking with his buddies, slot machines, lunches with his girlfriends, fishing, being a devoted Papa and dad, and traveling with his wife.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Eva Jean Hammergren; daughter, Nicole Hammergren; mother in law, Irene Wallace; nephew, Scott Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Hammergren; daughter, Danielle (Joey) Parsons; son, Joe Hammergren; daughter, Amber (Blake) McNeill; grandchildren, Gavin, Kennedi, Koltin, Kaley, and Kinsley; brother, Bill Hammergren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne (Diane) Wallace; sisters-in-laws, Jenny Partin, Christy Circo, and Linda Wallace; nieces; Katie (Chris) Duncan, Irene Circo, Rose Circo, and Kira Hammergren.
There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask that you kindly donate to Special Olympics.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you kindly donate to Special Olympics.
