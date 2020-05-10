Kimberly Futral
Kimberly Darlene Futral 58, of Covington, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020 at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Kim was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Bobby Gordon Futral and Betty Simpson Futral. Kimberly was a very loving mother. She loved her granddaughters and being outdoors enjoying nature the most. She was happiest when with her family and close friends. She is survived by her children Emily Gail Canterbury 34, Eron Paul Futral 30, Elijah Samuel McLaughlin 26, Edward Brian Futral 24, grandchildren Tammy Lynn Canterbury 14, Ava Grace Canterbury 11, brothers Robert Allen Futral 60, Adam Gordon Futral 57, Bobby (Hoss) Gordon Futral Jr 45, Corey Wayne Futral 42, and other loving family members. Condolences may be made at www.peachtreecremation.com.Arrangements by Peachtree Cremation
