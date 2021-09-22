Social Circle, GA Kristen Renee Fowler, age 46 of Social Circle, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Barnes; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lucille and E.A. "Dooley" Fowler; daughter, Grace Fowler. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Fowler; daughter and son-in-law, Taylor and Josh Fowlkes; daughter and fiancé, Ruth Fowler and Sean Mitchell; son and daughter-in-law, Kolten and Lauren Fowler; mother, Katrina Barnes; sister and brother-in-law, Joanna and Russ Spires; granddaughter, Evie Fowlkes. Kristen was married to her loving husband, Jeff for 27 wonderful years. She was a member of Rockdale Community Church where she loved singing on the worship team. Kristen was a devoted follower of Christ and she loved doing Bible studies. Anyone who knew Kristen knows that she loved coffee, reading, music and collecting aprons. Her hobby was spending as much time as she could with her granddaughter, Evie, she loved that little girl so much. The family requests that no flowers be sent and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Rockdale Community Church. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at 12:30 PM at Rockdale Community Church with Pastor Butch Rumble and Bro. Josh Fowlkes officiating; interment will be at 4:30 P.M. at Green Cemetery, 3283 Chandler Road, Good Hope, Ga. The family will receive friends Monday, September 27, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
