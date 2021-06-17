Kurt David Frazer

Covington, GA Frazer, Kurt David, age 46. It is with profound sadness that we announce that Kurt, a vibrant young man, passed away in Northside Hospital Atlanta on June 16, 2021 after just being diagnosed with a rare form of Mesothelioma. Kurt was born in Malden, Massachusetts and has lived in Conyers and Covington, Georgia for the past 30 years. He graduated from Heritage High School. After 25 years of service, Longhorn celebrated Kurt as one of four "Grill Master Legends" in the United States.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Frazer, brother, Kevin Frazer, his wife Amy and their children Natalie and Anna Frazer along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Frazer. Kurt was a loving, son, brother, uncle, nephew and a friend to all. He will remain in our hearts forever! As Kurt would say, "Thanks for the Ride!"
A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June19, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2621 Georgia-20, Conyers, GA 30013. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Meadowbrook Clubhouse, 5143 Lake Forest Drive, Conyers, GA 30094.
In lieu of flowers, please send and donations to your local animal shelter.
Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
